How to tell which Apple Watch you have: Find your model number with these steps

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
This simple trick will identify which version of the device you have

Given that there are often very few differences between Apple Watch generations, it can sometimes be pretty tricky to know which one you have on your wrist.

This is vital knowledge. Though there aren’t many occasions when you’ll need to know which Apple Watch you have, it’s essential for finding a compatible Apple Watch band, passing it on to a friend or family member, or trading it in.

To do any of those successfully, you’ll need to be able to identify which version is in your hands.

Thankfully, there’s a simple way to discover which version of the Apple Watch you have. Read on for our step-by-step guide.

1. Press the crown

Credit: Wareable
Press the Digital Crown on the right-hand side of the case to bring up the app grid.

2. Navigate to Settings

Credit: Wareable

Find the Settings app by locating the grey cog icon on the screen. Touch the icon the bring up the settings.

3. Find your Apple Watch model number

On the menu, tap ‘General’, then choose ‘About’. You should now see the watch’s model number – usually five digits beginning with an ‘A’.

4. Go to Apple’s website

Visit support.apple.com and type your model number into the search bar.

Click the top option ‘Identify your Apple Watch’, and scroll the page to find out which version of the device you have.

Top tip: You can also find your Apple Watch model number using the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap ‘General’, then ‘About’ to locate it.

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

