Strava rolls out major update to Athlete Intelligence and leaderboards

Strava has announced a new update for subscribers that expands its AI summaries, improves training comparison tools, and tightens leaderboard cheating measures.

The fitness platform launched plenty of these features in 2024, though the rollout has remained iterative with tools like Athlete Intelligence (Strava’s AI) staying in beta.

This latest update ends the initial testing phase for Athlete Intelligence. The brand notes that it made the decision after receiving positive feedback from members and improving the accuracy of its AI insights. As part of this, it will now expand to include virtual run and ride data, power-based insights, and more detailed segment analysis.

Strava is adding new ways to compare your progress and share flyovers to social | Credit: Strava/Wareable

Leaderboard integrity, the feature that promised to rid the platform of cheaters, is also receiving enhancements. Strava has upgraded the machine learning model used to detect unrealistic speeds, GPS errors, and wrongly tagged activities from appearing in the wrong leaderboard (i.e, an e-bike ride appearing in traditional cycling leaderboards).

There’s bad news for those Strava-doping via their vehicle, too. The model now includes 57 factors that examine whether an activity has been recorded with assistance. The user will be prompted to crop the activity or set it to private if an anomaly is spotted.

As shown above, this latest update also improves the ability to share and compare workouts via the platform. The 3D Flyover tool can now be shared directly to Instagram Stories, while the new Progress Comparison feature allows subscribers to compare past efforts side by side.

The improved summary chart should help users track their improvements – say, as they progress toward a race goal.

Strava says all of these updates are live and rolling out to users now. They’re yet to land for us, but we’ll keep an eye out over the coming week or so.