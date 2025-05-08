The best setting for maximizing Apple Watch battery in GPS workouts

Get extra hours of workout tracking with one simple tweak.

Struggling to make your Apple Watch battery go the distance in workouts? Luckily, Apple added a specific setting to its Low Power Mode in 2022 that improved staying power dramatically.

New modes were added to the power-saving status, enabling running, walking, and hiking workouts to use fewer GPS pings and heart rate samples. It’s perfect for those longer outdoor workouts when you’re less concerned with pinpoint accuracy.

This feature is available with watchOS 9.1 and later on Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra and later.

There are three Low Power Mode settings to pick between (the last is our favorite):

Standard : 12 hours of dual-frequency GPS tracking

: 12 hours of dual-frequency GPS tracking Low Power Mode : 17 hours of GPS tracking

: 17 hours of GPS tracking Low Power Mode + reduced HR/GPS: 35 hours of GPS tracking

We tested these modes in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 ultra marathon test and found that you can expect to reach these battery numbers and more.

Advertisement

Moreover, HR and distance tracking accuracy were not significantly affected, and we still obtained good data in our review tests. Unlike rivals, the Apple Watch continues to use the most accurate dual-frequency GNSS data, albeit at a lower frequency.

Turn on Low Power Mode for workouts (17 hours)

Key features

Heart rate readings will reduce to 1 time per minute

GPS readings will reduce to 1 time every two minutes

Disables the always-on display

Reduces cellular connectivity to only update hourly

Makes cellular on-demand when not in proximity of your iPhone

Limits certain background features such as auto-workout detection and irregular heart rate notifications

To open Control Centre, press the side button (for watchOS 9 or earlier, touch and hold the bottom of the screen, then swipe up). Tap the battery percentage button. Turn on Low Power Mode.

Turn on Low Power + Fewer GPS/HR (35 hours)

Go to the battery percentage on the control panel and tap on it.

Advertisement

Toggle on Low Power Mode (you may need to scroll down). Go to Settings > Workout > Fewer GPS and heart rate readings. Start a running/walking/cycling workout.

Check Optimized Charge isn’t limiting battery life

If you’re aiming to maximize the battery life of your Apple Watch Ultra, ensure that the Optimized Charge Limit is allowing your smartwatch to charge to 100%.