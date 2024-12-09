Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Ultra 1: All the key differences explained

Choosing between the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 can be tricky, and not just because these are two of the best smartwatches money can buy.

In typical Apple fashion, the two generations have few differences. The outward designs are virtually identical, they can run the same software, and always-on battery life is rated the same.

It’s a big reason, perhaps, why Apple didn’t launch the Ultra 3 in 2024; it’s still working out how to deliver a meaningful change to its premier smartwatch line.

However, despite the avalanche of similarities, there are still a few significant differences between the two Ultra models. Individually, we don’t think any of them are big enough to warrant an upgrade to the Ultra 2 for existing users.

Yet, added together, the Ultra 2 is certainly a better pick for first-timers in 2025.

Below, we’ll explain why and detail all the key differences between the two.

Price overview

The potential price difference is one of the few reasons to consider the original Apple Watch Ultra. If you can still find stock, you may be able to save some dollars.

However, while that might be true, the price is actually one of our key reasons for recommending the Ultra 2 over the OG model. Simply, Ultra 1 stock isn’t that easy to find. Plus, even if you can find one, the Ultra 2 is now also being discounted, meaning the price difference isn’t as dramatic as in 2023 (or early 2024).

If you can find a mega deal on the Ultra 1 using the widgets above, it’s still potentially worth pulling the trigger. However, for the reasons above and more which we’ll outline below, the better play at the time of writing is to seek out a good Ultra 2 deal.

Design, display, and versions

The Ultra 2 shares the same design language as the original Ultra. Both have a 49mm case body, the same thickness, and a customizable Action button that isn’t available on any other Apple Watch.

They may look the same, but the Ultra 2’s design is improved. It’s available in an additional black titanium finish shown below (as well as the OG titanium above) and has a better brightness capacity. The increase to 3,000 nits from the Ultra’s 2000 nits is noticeable, and a nice-to-have feature if you spend a of time in direct sunlight.

This boost also makes the flashlight a bit brighter. We don’t often use this feature, so we haven’t noticed a huge difference, but power users will no doubt enjoy this boost in low-light conditions, too.

As for those finishes, we don’t have a preference either way, and the durability has been consistent between both in our long-term testing. Scratches are slightly more noticeable on the black because of the contrast between underneath titanium, but this isn’t too important of a distinction.

We should also note that the Ultra 2 and 1 have the same durability specs. Both can survive the same depths (40m), are protected from the same level of ingress, and come with the same scratch-resistant glass covering.

They’re also both carbon-neutral cases, but the offset of manufacturing has changed since the launch of Ultra 1. If you pair either with the newest Trail Loop or Alpine Loop designs, it’s carbon neutral. It’s still not if you have the older versions of those bands or the Ocean Band, though.

Software, smarts, and performance

Given that these are current-gen and last-gen Apple Watch models, they’re still very much within the arc of the annual watchOS updates. However, a couple of key internal differences keep the experience from being identical.

So, while many of the latest updates brought through watchOS 11 are accessible via both Ultra models, the original runs slightly slower (by 30%, according to Apple) because of the S8 chip. The Ultra 2, instead, features the newer S9 variant. This doesn’t manifest as a huge difference in day-to-day use, but it is noticeable when the pair are side by side.

It’s a similar story with storage. The original boasts 32GB, while the Ultra 2 doubles that. It’s not a huge difference for most, we don’t think, but it could be the difference for you if you’re planning to download tons of maps or music for offline use.

Next to that bigger storage is also a new version of the ultrawideband chip, which provides directional feedback if you’re trying to find your Ultra. Again, a potentially huge quality-of-life upgrade if you’re prone to misplacing your watch, even if it’s not a major feature for all.

Then there are the meatier differences in features unlocked by that S9 chip, like the on-watch Siri that can process locally for improved speed and accuracy.

With the newer chip, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also gains a new double-tap gesture feature.

As shown above, pinching your index finger and thumb activates the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor, giving you one-hand control of things like calls or scrolling through the Smart Stack view.

This is also set to expand in the coming years, with watchOS 11 granting third-party developers access to the feature.

Sports and health tracking

The Ultra 1 and 2 offer the same sports tracking experience, whether you prefer trail runs, dives, hikes, or any other profile.

The precision dual-frequency GNSS continues to impress us in our long-term testing—showed off in this Chicago Marathon test—and both models are suitable for diving, now with the added ability to save details of your dive data on the dedicated Watch app.

Since watchOS 10, both watches have been able to link up Bluetooth-enabled cycling sensors for added metrics like speed and cadence. And watchOS 11 has also added elements like Training Load and the ability to pause Activity Rings.

With no new health sensors introduced in the Ultra 2, you’d be forgiven for thinking there have been no exclusive upgrades on the health-tracking front. That’s mostly true – new upgrades have been mostly software dependent, like the Vitals app and improved pregnancy tracking.

However, sleep apnea notifications introduced in September 2024 are only available via the Ultra 2 due to that newer S9 chip. Aside from this, you’re getting an identical experience.

Battery life

If you were hoping for more battery life on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re (mostly) out of luck.

Apple offers the same 36 hours of typical usage in each model, which in real-world testing has generally always translated to around 48-60 hours of medium-heavy use. That’s remained fairly consistent throughout software updates, though the Ultra 2 does it by a fairly indiscernible chunk.

The bigger difference is the power you can expect in the brand’s Low Power Mode. With this mode enabled, the OG Ultra is estimated to only last 60 hours, while the Ultra 2 can achieve 72 hours in the same conditions.

Still, you’re getting the best battery life on an Apple Watch with these models, including the hefty 46mm Apple Watch Series 10.

Verdict: Which should you choose?

While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 may not represent a huge generational leap, there are enough mini upgrades to make it a better smartwatch than its predecessor.

A brighter screen, more storage, Double Tap, sleep apnea detection, a slightly longer Low Power Mode battery, and an improved Ultra Wideband chip for Find My aren’t necessarily reasons to upgrade. However, they are enough to make this feel like a different and enhanced experience.

With stock of the original model also hard to come by, it not necessarily being that much cheaper than the Ultra 2 in deals holidays, and software support likely not lasting as long as the Ultra 2, we think this one is a bit of a no-brainer.