Five Apple Watch heart features you might have missed

For Heart Month, we take a look at the Apple Watch's secret powers.

The Apple Watch is a powerful health tool that has been credited with saving numerous lives.

Many attribute their survival to the watch’s features, especially its ability to detect high or low heart rates and irregular heart rhythms.

In honor of Heart Month, here are five essential heart rate features you need to know about.

1. Abnormal heart rate detection

The Apple Watch tracks heart rates for unusually high or low readings during times of rest, which may indicate serious health concerns.

Notifications alert users when their heart rate exceeds 120 bpm or drops below 40 bpm after 10 minutes of inactivity. You can also adjust the notification threshold manually.

You can set it to 50 bpm, 45 bpm, or 40 bpm. You can also turn it off. Navigate to Apple Health > Browse > Heart > Low Heart Rate Notifications to make the adjustment.

2. Atrial Fibrillation detection

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a serious condition that can result in heart failure, blood clots, and a higher likelihood of stroke. Additionally, many individuals with AFib remain asymptomatic and are unaware of their condition.

The Apple Watch scans for irregular rhythms and alerts users to potential issues. If that happens, you’ll want to use the ECG feature (below).

Users can activate this feature by navigating to the Health app > Browse > Heart > Irregular Rhythm Notifications.

3. ECG

The ECG app is available for those who receive notifications of irregular heart rhythm or wish to perform spot checks on their heart rate.

This app can be used on Apple Watch Series 10 (as well as Series 6-9) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (and OG Ultra). However, it is not available on the Apple Watch SE 2.

This FDA-cleared feature captures a 30-second electrocardiogram of your heart rate. Since AFib can be temporary and not consistently detectable, recording an ECG when you’re feeling unwell can facilitate a conversation with your doctor.

Users can start an ECG from the Apple Watch itself and access their ECG graph as a PDF in the Health app.

4. Cardio Fitness (VO2 max)

Credit: Wareable

VO2 max is a universal fitness measure, represented on the Apple Watch by the Cardio Fitness score. It is included in all Apple Watch models.

It evaluates the body’s ability to process oxygen, typically gauged through a rigorous laboratory test that includes treadmill exercise, wearing a mask, and blood sampling.

It’s a valuable tool for athletes looking to monitor their fitness levels, similar to what we’ve seen with Garmin and Polar sports watches. However, the Apple Watch also offers an additional perspective by telling users when their VO2 max is too low.

Through opt-in notifications, it can assess when a low fitness level is a health risk.

To see the stat, go to Apple Health > Browse > Heart > Cardio Fitness. It’s also shown in the Fitness app, too.

5. AFib History

Credit: Wareable

Users diagnosed with AFib gain access to an additional unique feature: AFib History.

AFib History monitors the occurrence of irregular heart rhythms with the Apple Watch and provides trend analysis through alerts and the Apple Health app.

The feature is designed to help Afib sufferers log lifestyle factors and assist in exploring associations between AFib and elements such as sleep and exercise.

The trends feature can also help inform the effectiveness of treatments—in terms of both medication and lifestyle changes. It’s a fantastic tool for Afib sufferers.