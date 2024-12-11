The Best Garmin Fenix Deals Tracker [December 2024]

If you're looking for a Garmin Fenix, our deals tracker is what you need.

The Garmin Fenix range has an almost mythical status among wearables and is one of the market’s most coveted smartwatches.

I am asked my opinion on the Garmin Fenix (and whether any review units have remained unaccounted for) more often than any other device. That’s for good reason.

The Fenix represents the ultimate Garmin sports watch/smartwatch experience and is unique, featuring around a month of battery life and the tracking power and accuracy to support mega expeditions.

It also possesses all Garmin sports tracking and analysis metrics—and looks pretty badass at the same time.

The good news is that Garmin Fenix deals are easy to come by. The newest models are periodically discounted, while Fenix 6/7 units stick around and still match up to the competition.

Best Garmin Fenix 8 deals

The Garmin Fenix 8’s significant design upgrade and advanced mapping capabilities solidify its position as the top multisport watch. This latest model once again proves to be an exceptional choice for serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

While the 51mm version might be oversized for most, the 47mm variant delivers comparable performance with impressive battery life. The stunning AMOLED display paired with outstanding battery life ensures that Garmin provides true value to adventurers.

In terms of mapping, training analytics, and unmatched battery longevity, the Fenix 8 surpasses competitors like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Ultra. Although it lacks the polish of a full-featured smartwatch, with basic apps and payment features, it remains the go-to option for dedicated athletes. Its robust mapping functions alone help to justify its premium price.

Read our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (51mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (51mm) is the largest case and only appropriate for chunky wrist sizes. It features a large AMOLED display and offers advanced workout tracking, 29 days of smartwatch battery life, and 80 hours of GPS navigation.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm) comes with a mid-sized AMOLED display, offering health tracking, GPS navigation, and various sports modes. You get 16 days of battery life and 42 hours of GPS.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (43mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (43mm) is the smallest model in the series, offering a compact form while still delivering key features like fitness tracking, GPS, and an AMOLED display. You get 10 days of smartwatch battery life and 27 hours of GPS.

Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (51mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (51mm) includes solar charging technology, extending its battery life during outdoor use. It comes with advanced GPS, fitness tracking, and sports modes. GPS battery life is 95 hours, or up to 149 hours with solar.

Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (47mm) offers solar charging in a mid-sized smartwatch. It features GPS, fitness tracking, and long battery life, designed for outdoor and sports use. You get 21 days of battery life and 67 hours of GPS, or potentially 92 hours with solar.

Best Garmin Fenix E deals

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Fenix E is a robust multisport smartwatch that pares back some advanced features, such as the built-in flashlight, and comes in a single 47mm case.

It includes multi-GNSS, fitness tracking, and durability designed for tougher environments. It’s also capable of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode or 42 hours of GPS tracking.

Read our full Garmin Fenix E review, and our Fenix 8 vs Fenix E comparison guide.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) and Epix Pro (Gen 2) deals

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) range features an AMOLED display and combines fitness tracking with high-resolution maps and navigation tools.

The Pro model – released in 2023 – is most similar to the latest Fenix 8 (AMOLED models), making it the one you want to watch out for deals on – as it could be a savvy purchase. Even with its AMOLED display, it can deliver up to 16 days of battery life and 42 hours of GPS.

Over the past year in the US, the price of the Epix Gen 2 Pro (47mm) hasn’t moved much past $999 – but it did briefly appear for $932. So, anything below this would be a historically low price.

Read our full Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) review

In the UK, it’s routinely been discounted to below £700. This is such an important device to track, that we have added a UK-specific deal tracker below:

Best Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro deals

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 7X (51mm) offers advanced GPS, fitness tracking, extended battery life in a large design, and solar charging support. It’s designed for outdoor activities and multisport use.

You get 28 days of smartwatch battery life and 89 hours of GPS (or 122 hours with solar).

The screen tech is dated now in comparison. to the Garmin Fenix 8, but the underlying smarts are pretty much the same—so the compromise is about looks, rather than functionality.

Garmin Fenix 7 (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 7 (47mm) is a mid-sized multisport smartwatch with GPS, health monitoring, and fitness tracking features. It’s suitable for everyday wear and outdoor activities.

You can get 18 days of smartwatch battery life and 57 hours of GPS tracking time.

Garmin Fenix 7S (42mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 7S (42mm) is the smallest version of the Fenix 7 series, offering the same core features like GPS and fitness tracking in a compact size.

It’s capable of 11 days of smartwatch battery life and 37 hours of GPS.